Thigh Guy Food Truck St. George
Food
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken thigh, sweet heat spice blend, house buttermilk sauce, pickles, pepperjack$14.00
Classic Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken thigh, honey dijonaisse, pickles$13.00
Simple Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Thigh Bites
Crispy chicken thigh nuggs with sauce of choice$13.00
Loaded Tots
Tots loaded up with feta, scallions, and house buttermilk ranch$7.00
Tots
Extra crispy seasoned tots Thigh Guy style$4.00
Buttermilk$1.00
Honey Dijon$1.00
Side of Pickles$0.75
Grilled Chicken Salad$14.00
Chicken & Egg Breakfast Sandwich
Our Classic Thigh topped w/ an organic egg over medium, hold the pickles.$13.00
Chicken Noodle Soup$7.00
Chicken Taco Special$14.00
Drinks
Rosemary Lemonade
Our home made lemonade infused with fresh rosemary, honey and cane sugar$5.00
Diet Coke$3.00
Coca-Cola$3.00
Dr. Pepper$2.00
Sprite$2.00
Bottled Water$2.00
Topo Chico$4.00
Mexican Coke$4.00
Instragam Lemonade
Cream Soda - Cane Sugar$4.00
Diet Root Beer$4.00
Root Beer$4.00
Dr. Pepper - Cane Sugar$4.00
Fanta - Cane Sugar$4.00
Sprite - Cane Sugar$4.00
Coffee- Small$4.00
Coffee- Large$6.00
Coke Zero$3.00
A&W cream soda$3.00
Coffee- Small
Thigh Guy Utah Location and Hours
(435) 338-3169
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11:30AM