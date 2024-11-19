Thigh Guy Food Truck St. George
1255 West Sunset Boulevard, Saint George, UT
Food
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken thigh, sweet heat spice blend, house buttermilk sauce, pickles, pepperjack$14.00
- Classic Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken thigh, honey dijonaisse, pickles$13.00
- Simple Chicken Sandwich$11.00
- Thigh Bites
Crispy chicken thigh nuggs with sauce of choice$13.00
- Loaded Tots
Tots loaded up with feta, scallions, and house buttermilk ranch$7.00
- Tots
Extra crispy seasoned tots Thigh Guy style$4.00
- Buttermilk$1.00
- Honey Dijon$1.00
- Ketchup$1.00
- Side of Pickles$0.75
- Grilled Chicken Salad$14.00
- Spicy Peach BBQ$13.00
- Chicken & Egg Breakfast Sandwich$14.00