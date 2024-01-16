Thigh Guy Food Truck
Food
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken thigh, sweet heat spice blend, house buttermilk sauce, pickles, pepperjack$14.00
- Classic Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken thigh, honey dijonaisse, pickles$13.00
- Thigh Bites
Crispy chicken thigh nuggs with sauce of choice$13.00
- Loaded Tots
Tots loaded up with feta, scallions, and house buttermilk ranch$9.00
- Tots
Extra crispy seasoned tots Thigh Guy style$5.00
- Extra Sauce$1.00
Thigh Guy Utah Location and Hours
(435) 338-3169
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11:30AM