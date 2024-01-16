Thigh Guy Food Truck
Food
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken thigh, sweet heat spice blend, house buttermilk sauce, pickles, pepperjack$14.00
- Classic Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken thigh, honey dijonaisse, pickles$13.00
- Simple Chicken Sandwich$11.00
- Thigh Bites
Crispy chicken thigh nuggs with sauce of choice$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Loaded Tots
Tots loaded up with feta, scallions, and house buttermilk ranch$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tots
Extra crispy seasoned tots Thigh Guy style$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Buttermilk$1.00
- Honey Dijon$1.00
- Ketchup$1.00
- Side of Pickles$0.75
Drinks
Thigh Guy Utah Location and Hours
(435) 338-3169
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 11:30AM